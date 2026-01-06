13:23
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations

At the final stage of AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, which is being held in Jeddah, the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia will take to the field today. Kyrgyzstan’s head coach Edmar Lacerda commented on the team’s preparations for the tournament.

According to him, the Kyrgyz team arrived at the Asian Cup aiming to play high-quality and entertaining football.

«We understand very well that we have been drawn into a difficult group with strong opponents, but we are ready for the challenge. We are well prepared and determined to show our best football,» the coach said.

He added that the players have studied their opponents and described the Vietnam team as a good team with strong technical skills.

«They have a good coach. The group is very strong and competitive, and it will not be easy. For us, it is very important to start the tournament well with the first match,» Edmar Lacerda noted.

Match schedule for the Kyrgyzstan’s national team (Bishkek time):

January 6, 10 p.m. — Saudi Arabia vs Kyrgyzstan
(Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah);

January 9, 8 p.m. — Kyrgyzstan vs Vietnam
(King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah);

January 12, 10:30 p.m. — Jordan vs Kyrgyzstan
(King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah).

The match between Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia will serve as the opening game of the tournament.
