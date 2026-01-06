13:23
Financial Department established at Osh City Hall

A new structural unit — a Financial Department — has been established at the Osh City Hall. The relevant resolution was adopted by deputies of the Osh City Council.

The document states that approval has been granted for the establishment and financing of Financial Department of the Osh City Hall. Earlier, during a session of the Osh City Council, deputies heard a report from First Vice Mayor Adilet Sharshenaly uulu on the need to create a municipal financial department and also took into account the decision of the standing deputy commission on budget, economy, and industry.

The resolution comes into force upon its official publication.
