Kyrgyzstan plans to merge prosthetics institution and rehabilitation center

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution on the reorganization of several state institutions in the social sector.

According to the document, it is proposed to reorganize the Republican Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration by merging it with the Center for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities. Following the merger, the institution will be renamed to the Republican Institution of Prosthetic and Orthopedic Products and Rehabilitation.

It is noted that the new institution will become the legal successor of both organizations and will fully assume their functions.

The Ministry of Labor has been instructed to approve the transfer act and re-register the institution. The ministry will also bring its internal decisions into compliance with the new resolution and reduce administrative and support staff in order to eliminate duplicative functions.

The Cabinet of Ministers emphasizes that implementation of the resolution will be carried out within the approved staffing levels and funds allocated in the republican budget. The document does not provide for additional funding.

The draft resolution was developed in accordance with a presidential decree aimed at increasing efficiency and reducing bureaucracy in the civil service system.