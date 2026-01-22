Bishkek's waste processing plant processed 49,000 tons of waste

Bishkek’s waste processing plant has already processed 49,000 tons of waste. Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced in an interview with Kabar news agency.

He called the plant’s launch his most recent source of pride and noted that it was built entirely with private funding.

«Bishkek, without spending any money, got an opportunity to build the plant. The investor invested $95 million in its construction,» the mayor said.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev recalled the failed reconstruction project at the Bishkek landfill, which was financed by a €22 million loan.

«A case has now been opened, and several people from the previous service have been taken into custody,» he noted.

The new plant is demonstrating its operational performance: it has processed 49,000 tons of solid municipal waste. This not only reduces the volume of waste, but also solves the long-standing environmental problem of smoke pollution at the sanitary landfill.