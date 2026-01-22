11:43
USD 87.45
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.12
English

Tajikistan increases exports to Kyrgyzstan 19-fold

Tajikistan has increased its exports to Kyrgyzstan 19 times. The Customs Service of Tajikistan says.

Exports of goods to Kyrgyzstan amounted to just $475,000 in 2024, while in the past year this figure reached $9 million.

Kyrgyzstan is the only member state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that shares a common border with Tajikistan. Experts note that trade turnover between the two countries has been showing steady growth following the signing of the peace agreement and the Declaration of Eternal Friendship.

Overall, Tajikistan maintained trade relations with 124 countries worldwide during the first 11 months of 2025.
link: https://24.kg./english/358835/
views: 171
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves tourism cooperation agreement with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation
Earthquake in Tajikistan felt in southern Kyrgyzstan
23 tons of dried apricots shipped to China for the first time in 2025 – Ministry
Emomali Rahmon wishes Sadyr Japarov and Kyrgyzstanis Happy New Year
Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
Kyrgyzstan ready to cooperate with Tajikistan's mining and metallurgical sector
Cabinet of Ministers imposes six-month ban on coal exports from Kyrgyzstan
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Bishkek
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
22 January, Thursday
11:37
Aibek Artykbaev relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia Aibek Artykbaev relieved of his post as Ambassador of K...
11:33
Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with investors in energy sector
11:21
International Ice Hockey Federation delegates awarded Certificates of Honour
11:13
Expert explains reasons behind rising electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan
11:05
Kyrgyzstan attracts $50 million for construction of new schools