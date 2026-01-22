11:45
Expert explains reasons behind rising electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan

An expert has outlined the reasons for the growing electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan. Speaking on Birinchi Radio, Kundus Kyrbasheva, head of the Energy Committee at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that electricity demand in the country has increased 3-4 times over the past decade.

She noted that this is a global trend. According to her, neighboring countries facing electricity shortages are running large-scale campaigns urging people to save resources and use electricity more efficiently.

Among the main reasons for the rise in electricity consumption are population growth and, as a result, increased resource use.

«Ten to twenty years ago, life was simpler: households had small refrigerators, no air conditioners, and very few gadgets, so electricity demand was much lower. Today, consumption has increased 3-4 times. The number of enterprises, small workshops, factories, and new residential buildings is also growing, which further drives up electricity demand,» Kundus Kyrbasheva said.

She stressed the need to practice energy saving by using energy-efficient appliances, household equipment of A class or higher, and replacing conventional bulbs with energy-saving ones.

«Our parents always taught us to use everything sparingly. Now we need to follow this rule and use electricity responsibly,» the expert concluded.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 19.3 billion kilowatt-hours in 2025, which is 900 million kilowatt-hours more than in 2024.
