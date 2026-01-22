Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with investors in energy sector

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting on the implementation of investment agreements in the energy sector approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the ministry’s press service, the meeting was attended by the heads of more than 15 companies currently constructing solar and wind power plants, hydroelectric power plants, and thermal power plants in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as those currently in the early stages of construction.

«The implementation of 12 investment agreements for the construction of solar and wind power plants using renewable energy sources with a total installed capacity of 5,450 megawatts, which began in 2023, was discussed. The implementation of three investment agreements for the construction of hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 2,239 megawatts and an agreement for the construction of thermal power plants with a total capacity of 2,685 megawatts was reviewed,» the statement reads.

It is emphasized that, given the high demand for electricity in the country, the Cabinet of Ministers is prepared for continuous cooperation with entrepreneurs interested in implementing projects in this sector.