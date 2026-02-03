Masadykov and Lavrov discuss CSTO’s role in Greater Eurasia security

CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed strengthening the CSTO’s role in shaping a framework of equal and indivisible security in Greater Eurasia.

According to the CSTO press service, the meeting participants also addressed deepening dialogue and practical cooperation with interested regional states and international organizations.

The officials held a detailed exchange of views on CSTO consolidation and development, enhancing the organization’s effectiveness, and discussed key issues related to implementing the priorities of Russia’s CSTO chairmanship in 2026.