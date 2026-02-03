Issue of deliveries of Kyrgyz goods via Wildberries to Russia resolved

Problems related to the movement of goods from Kyrgyz sellers sold through Wildberries marketplace in Russia have been resolved. The issue was discussed on January 30 in Moscow at a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, the meeting participants considered the implementation of the EEC Council’s instruction, initiated on December 5, 2025 by Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. The instruction concerned practical difficulties encountered by Kyrgyz sellers when selling goods through e-commerce platforms, primarily Wildberries.

Through joint work at the EEC platform with authorized bodies of Eurasian Economic Union countries, Kyrgyz business representatives, and e-commerce platforms, issues related to the movement of goods to Wildberries warehouses located in other EAEU member states were quickly addressed. As a result, a model was agreed upon for the transfer of goods from Kyrgyz sellers to Wildberries warehouses without transfer of ownership until the goods are sold to individuals. This scheme has been confirmed by authorized bodies of the Russian Federation and will eliminate previously encountered difficulties with deliveries.

As part of the implementation of the agreed model, two main shipping documents—the CMR and the consignment note —are required for the transportation of goods. To clarify the procedure for completing these documents, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic plans to hold an information seminar with Wildberries representatives in the near future. The location and date will be announced later.

The EEC Council also instructed to continue monitoring the situation and, if any problematic issues in e-commerce are identified, promptly report them for further resolution.