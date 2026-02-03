President of Kyrgyzstan visits Unaa, announces tough reform of agency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made an unscheduled visit to the state enterprise Unaa, where he met with citizens and sharply criticized the agency’s performance, stressing the need for immediate and tough reforms.

According to the head of state, Unaa has seen frequent changes in leadership in recent years, with some former officials detained on corruption charges. He noted that for many years the institution had been plagued by shadow schemes related to the illegal sale of driver’s licenses.

Sadyr Japarov said that the cost of illegally obtaining documents previously reached up to $1,000, while dishonest intermediaries are now offering «fast-track» services for as much as $2,000.

«Some people said, ‘I’ll buy it quickly and go to Moscow.’ That’s how these schemes expanded. Now it’s Unaa’s turn. Previously, the agency was transferred from one structure to another, and none of them managed to carry out a full reform — there was not enough strength, determination, or political will. Because if order had been established, the financial flows into certain pockets would have stopped,» he said.

The president emphasized that by decree, Unaa has been transferred under the authority of the Presidential Affairs Department. According to him, a genuine reform has begun at the agency, aimed at creating a fully transparent, digitalized, and corruption-free system.

«We are here now to restore order. The management has already started working,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The visit concluded with further discussions with citizens and talks on upcoming changes to the document issuance system.