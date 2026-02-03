16:13
Deputy prosecutor in Talas caught red-handed taking 140,000 soms

A deputy prosecutor of one of the districts in Talas region has been detained on suspicion of extortion. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to investigators, the prosecutor abused his official position for personal gain. He allegedly put pressure on individuals previously sentenced to probation and fines, systematically demanding $2,000 from them.

In case of refusal, S.K.O. reportedly threatened to challenge court verdicts in order to seek real prison sentences for the citizens.

The SCNS noted that the suspect’s actions caused significant damage to the state’s anti-corruption policy and undermined public trust in government authorities.

On February 1, SCNS officers together with representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office caught S.K.O. in the act. He was detained while receiving part of the bribe amounting to 140,000 soms.

The suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigators are conducting a series of measures to identify additional facts of his criminal activity and establish the possible involvement of other officials.
