Transition to 12-year school education: What will change in new school year

As part of Kyrgyzstan’s transition to a 12-year school education system, there will be no major grade jumps in the 2026/2027 academic year, a representative of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan, Olga Bryzgalova, said at a briefing.

She recalled that last year schools enrolled both six- and seven-year-old children directly into the first and second grades.

«Next year, children aged six will be enrolled. And if parents think that seven-year-old children will go straight to the second grade, that is incorrect. All children will enter the first grade of the 12-year school, as required,» Bryzgalova said.

Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences and Professor Abakir Mamytov added that during the transition period, two curricula were used for children — one for those prepared under Nariste program and another for unprepared students. Next year, there will be a single unified program.

«Looking ahead, another important issue will be the implementation of specialized (profile) education. A working group is currently developing its concept. When the document is introduced to schools, many questions will likely arise,» he noted.

The briefing participants also emphasized that as part of updating educational content, continuous professional training for teachers is ongoing.