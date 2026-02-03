New procedure approved to protect children involved in criminal proceedings

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new procedure for interaction between state bodies and local authorities when removing a child from the criminal justice system. The document is aimed at protecting the best interests of minors and implementing the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Under the resolution, a mechanism for interagency cooperation has been established to support a child at all stages — from the identification of a case to rehabilitation and return to a safe environment. The program involves several government institutions, including social protection, education, healthcare, justice authorities, and local government bodies.

It was noted that the Ministry of Labor, Social Protection and Migration will create a unified electronic reporting database to facilitate information exchange between agencies. At the same time, strict compliance with personal data protection legislation is emphasized.

All activities will be financed within the already approved budgets of the ministries and agencies involved. The resolution will enter into force in seven days after its adoption.