State Development Bank to finance construction of Kulanak HPP

Construction of Kulanak hydropower plant (HPP) will be financed by the State Development Bank, the Ministry of Finance reported.

According to the ministry, the Kyrgyz State Development Bank has signed an agreement to fund the construction of the Kulanak HPP in Naryn region to reduce the electricity deficit.

The project will enable the launch of a 100-megawatt hydroelectric power station, expected to generate around 435 million kilowatt-hours per year. This will help reduce the country’s electricity shortage by nearly 11 percent.

The new hydroelectric plant will strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position in the regional electricity market and create new jobs for residents of Naryn district, the ministry noted.

The launch of the HPP will also support the expansion of irrigated land in the region, creating conditions for growth in the agricultural sector and improving quality of life through infrastructure development and stable access to irrigation water.