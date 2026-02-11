Issyk-Kul region to switch to drip and sprinkler irrigation

Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, announced that farmers who switch to drip and sprinkler irrigation will be eligible for preferential loans at 2 percent. He made the statement while responding to lawmakers’ questions at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the minister, loan issuance under this program will begin within the next month. Bakyt Torobaev also emphasized the importance of fully transitioning Issyk-Kul region to drip irrigation.

«If we switch to drip irrigation, more water will flow into Issyk-Kul Lake. If we use all the water for agriculture, it may not reach the lake. Therefore, our goal is to fully switch the Issyk-Kul region to drip and sprinkler irrigation,» the minister said.