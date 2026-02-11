Citrus production on rise in Kyrgyzstan

Citrus production is increasing in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobaev, said at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, by 2026, 22 nurseries have prepared 15,037 million seedlings.

In addition to traditional crops, efforts are underway in Batken and Kadamdzhai districts to cultivate citrus seedlings as part of introducing new phytotechnologies. As a result, mandarin oranges, oranges, lemons, and kumquats have been grown.

«If in 2024, at least 4,839 tons of produce were harvested from 1,058 hectares, then in 2025, about 7,149 tons of subtropical produce were obtained from 1,056 hectares,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

He also noted that 69,000 tons of grain seeds will be needed this year. To date, 57,000 tons have been procured, covering 82.5 percent of demand.

«Seed availability for oats, rice, tobacco, legumes, and soybeans stands at 100 percent. The remaining shortfall will be covered through subsidies and seeds supplied by seed-breeding farms.

In Ak-Talaa district of Naryn region, trials of the oilseed safflower variety Ershovskiy’ were conducted on 20 hectares of rain-fed land, yielding 20 centners per hectare. Across the regions, work is underway to expand the cultivation of Sudan sorghum hybrid, which has produced up to 100 tons of green mass per hectare. This crop makes a significant contribution to livestock feed supply,» the minister added.