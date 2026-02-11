Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's State Security Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Syrgak Berdikozhoev has been appointed Chairman of the State Security Service under the President of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.
Sadyr Japarov signed the Decree «On Measures to Improve the State Security System» the previous day, establishing the State Security Service under President.
There is virtually no information about Syrgak Berdikozhoev in open sources. It is only known that he is a security official.
The State Security Service will ensure the security of protected persons and facilities within the scope of its authority established by law.