Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, Tourism Development Fund launch new routes

The state enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu and the Tourism Development Support Fund signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Bishkek, aimed at developing domestic and inbound tourism.

According to the railway company, the document envisages joint efforts to use railway infrastructure for expanding tourist routes, improving the quality of passenger services, and launching new destinations. The parties noted the potential of rail tourism, which is demonstrating steady growth.

Demand has increased following the introduction of upgraded railcars in the luxury, VIP, and VIP-compartment categories, as well as the extension of the route to Balykchy Beach stop. In 2025, Bishkek—Balykchy route served 116,122 passengers—an increase of 131 percent compared to the previous year.

From 2022 to 2025, Kyrgyzstan received 27 tourist trains from Europe, America, and Asia.

The company said it will continue modernizing rolling stock, improving service quality, and advancing digitalization. Tickets are available via ticket.railway.kg website and railway.kg mobile app.