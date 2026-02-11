President orders security for Kamchybek Tashiev

The Chairman of the State Security Service under the President of Kyrgyzstan, Syrgak Berdikozhoev, commented on «citizens’ concerns expressed on social media regarding Kamchybek Tashiev’s safety.»

The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported, citing Syrgak Berdikozhoev, that this issue is being addressed by the relevant government agencies.

«President Sadyr Japarov has issued the necessary instructions. Kamchybek Tashiev was previously a protected individual, and personal security measures will continue to be provided in accordance with the established procedure,» the head of the service said.

On February 10, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree dismissing Kamchybek Tashiev from his position as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the State Committee for National Security. He explained the decision as an effort «to prevent a split in society.» Kamchybek Tashiev himself said he learned of the decision while in Germany undergoing a routine checkup following heart surgery.

The dismissal of the head of the SCNS was followed by a restructuring of the security services. Deputy heads of the State Committee for National Security were dismissed, the Border Service was removed from the structure of the State Committee, and a new State Security Service was established on the basis of the Ninth Service, reporting directly to the president.

On February 11, Syrgak Berdikozhoev was appointed Chairman of the State Security Service under the President.