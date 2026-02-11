19:52
USD 87.45
EUR 104.23
RUB 1.13
English

Cabinet of Ministers plans to turn Kyrgyzstan into regional hub by 2030

Kyrgyzstan’s geostrategic location enables the country to transform into a major regional hub for financial, trade and logistics flows. The National Development Program through 2030 says.

The growth of e-commerce and the need to diversify transport routes have increased the importance of this development vector. To unlock this potential, the authorities have set ambitious targets.

Key targets include:

  • increasing railway freight turnover to 15 million tons per year;
  • construction and rehabilitation of at least 50 percent of national-level roads;
  • expansion of warehousing capacity, with at least 1 million square meters of new logistics facilities;
  • growth of air passenger traffic to 7 million people and air cargo volumes to 45,000 tons;
  • increasing the transport sector’s contribution to GDP to $1.5 billion.

Priority projects and objectives

The government places particular emphasis on the development of the road network, including modernization of the North—South highway and the use of modern materials to ensure longer road durability.

In the railway sector, strategic priorities include the implementation of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway project, as well as full electrification of rail lines and renewal of rolling stock.

Urban transport is also set to undergo a large-scale transformation.

The authorities plan to shift to environmentally friendly electric buses, expand the network of charging stations, and develop comfortable pedestrian infrastructure with bicycle lanes. Public transport will be given priority in cities of national significance.

In civil aviation, the focus is on expanding flight geography, modernizing airports and developing regional and general aviation. To improve transport efficiency, Kyrgyzstan plans to attract international operators and introduce intelligent transport systems.

Simplification of customs procedures and the development of transport corridors toward China, Iran, Pakistan and Russia are expected to strengthen the country’s position within the regional ecosystem.
link: https://24.kg./english/361606/
views: 220
Print
Related
Ministry of Transport: All passes opened, traffic restrictions lifted
Bakyt Sydykov: $1.65 billion needed to develop Kyrgyzstan's transport sector
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan introduces pay supplements for transport sector workers
Eco-friendly transport to be introduced in Issyk-Kul region
Transport Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss new bus routes
Over 101 billion soms allocated for roads and transport for five years
Multimodal logistics and e-commerce hub to be launched at Manas airport
Transport Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss work in transport sector
Transport Minister and Russian Ambassador discuss movement of heavy vehicles
Uzbekistan intends to implement three large transport projects
Popular
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
11 February, Wednesday
19:45
Citizens detained over appeal calling for new presidential elections Citizens detained over appeal calling for new president...
17:50
Kyrgyzstan's crypto market turnover exceeds $31 billion
16:59
Cabinet of Ministers plans to turn Kyrgyzstan into regional hub by 2030
16:50
President orders security for Kamchybek Tashiev
16:01
Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, Tourism Development Fund launch new routes