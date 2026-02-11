19:53
Citizens detained over appeal calling for new presidential elections

Individuals suspected of organizing mass unrest, including Emilbek Uzakbaev, Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev, and Bekbolot Talgarbekov, have been detained.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, a message circulated online and in the media claiming that «75 citizens addressed President Sadyr Japarov and the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, requesting the immediate initiation of new presidential elections in the country, signed by scholars, former prime ministers, ex-deputies, and public figures.»

The ministry said some statements in the appeal caused heated public debates and exacerbated the socio-political situation in the republic.

Based on this, the Investigative Service of the Internal Affairs Ministry opened a criminal case under Article 278 «Mass Unrest» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainees have been placed in temporary detention facility. Searches were conducted at their residences, and investigative actions are ongoing.

Bekbolot Talgarbekov was one of the initiators of the collective appeal urging immediate new presidential elections. The document was signed by 75 people, including scholars, former prime ministers, ex-deputies, and public figures.

Earlier, the president’s press secretary clarified that when President Sadyr Japarov spoke of preventing a split, he referred not to Kamchybek Tashiev but to individuals such as Bekbolot Talgarbekov, Emilbek Uzakbaev, and others.

Background on the detainees:

Bekbolot Talgarbekov — 70, native of Kochkor district, Naryn region.

Early 1990s: Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

1996–1997: Vice Prime Minister for Agrarian Policy.

1997–1998: Head of Jalal-Abad Region.

2002–2004: Chief of Staff of the Government.

2011 presidential campaign: Worked in Kamchybek Tashiev’s campaign headquarters.

Emilbek Uzakbaev — 70, native of Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region.

1995–1996: Deputy of one of the Chambers of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Held positions as Governor of Naryn region, Minister of Agriculture, head of the State Antimonopoly Agency, and State Energy Agency.

2008–2009: Represented Kyrgyzstan in CIS and EurAsEC structures.

2012–2016: Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan.

Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev — 65, native of Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region.

2011–2015: Deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh from Respublika party.

2018–2020: Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Zhogorku Kenesh.
