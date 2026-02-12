06:15
Japarov discusses Kambar-Ata, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway with AIIB Head

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Zou Jiayi, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The presidential press service reported.

The parties discussed the bank’s participation in major infrastructure projects, including the construction of Kambar-Ata Hydroelectric Power Station (HPP) and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

Sadyr Japarov stated that industrialization remains a priority of state policy. He emphasized the need for high-value-added projects, industrial modernization, and the development of processing.

Separately, the head of state outlined the task of eliminating the electricity shortage. In this context, he emphasized the strategic importance of the construction of Kambar-Ata HPP-1 and the modernization of energy infrastructure.

Projects in transport logistics and road construction were also discussed. The President noted that infrastructure development will strengthen the republic’s transit potential and enhance the competitiveness of the economy. Zou Jiayi emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is one of the founding countries of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and is considered a strategic partner. She confirmed the AIIB’s readiness to continue financing existing projects and consider new initiatives.

According to the bank’s administration, the bank is prepared to explore the possibility of participating in the financing of Kambar-Ata HPP-1, as well as to review proposals from the Kyrgyz side regarding the China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway project.
