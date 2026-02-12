Prime Minister of Tajikistan to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan

On Friday, February 13, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The first meeting of the Kyrgyz—Tajik Intergovernmental Council will be held in Bishkek, with the signing of a number of documents expected following the talks.

The Heads of Government of the two countries also plan to visit infrastructure facilities in Bishkek.