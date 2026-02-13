Second stage of caravan on prevention of violence against children launched

The Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the Kyrgyz Republic, Asel Chynbaeva, took part in events marking the launch of the second stage of an information caravan aimed at preventing violence against children.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the events were held in four secondary schools in Kochkor district of Naryn region. A total of about 450 students and 280 parents participated.

Information and awareness-raising activities were organized on the theme «Let Us Unite Our Efforts for Children’s Safety.» Meetings and discussions were held with teachers, parents, and representatives of local authorities on preventing violence and strengthening the child protection system at the local level. Practical sessions on positive parenting were also conducted, along with psychological counseling aimed at strengthening parent-child relationships.

The caravan will continue in Chui, Issyk-Kul, and Osh regions.

The second stage of the information caravan on preventing violence against children will run until November 2026. It is intended to help foster an active life position among children based on self-respect and respect for others — the result of positive family upbringing and a safe educational environment.