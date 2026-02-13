State of emergency declared in Chatkal district due to heavy snowfall

A Level II state of emergency has been introduced in Chatkal district due to heavy snowfall, the office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Jalal-Abad region reported.

According to the authorities, schools in the district have switched to online learning because of the weather conditions. Power outages have occurred in several villages, and restoration work is underway.

Since February 11, heavy precipitation has triggered avalanches on Ala-Buka — Zhany-Bazar — Kirovka and Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash roads, temporarily suspending traffic. More than 10 units of specialized equipment have been deployed for road clearance.

A difficult weather situation is also being observed in Toguz-Toro district, where in some villages the snow cover has reached one meter. After roads were cleared, transport links with all settlements were restored, and schools were transferred to remote learning.

On certain sections of alternative North—South highway, traffic has been temporarily restricted due to avalanches, and posts have been set up. Restrictions have also been introduced on a section bordering Jumgal district of Naryn region.

The situation in both districts is under the personal supervision of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Jalal-Abad region, Tilek Tekebayev. Relevant services have been instructed to take prompt measures.