Court revises ruling in Kanyshai Mamyrkulova case, probation term reduced

The Bishkek City Court issued a decision on the appeal filed by the defense of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova. The information was shared by human rights activist Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova.

According to her, the court acquitted Mamyrkulova under Article 330 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan (incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious, or interregional hatred), but upheld her conviction under Article 278, Part 3, which provides for punishment for incitement to mass riots. As a result, her probation period was reduced to three years.

Kanyshai Mamyrkulova was detained on March 20, 2025. According to investigators, she allegedly disseminated false information about the Kyrgyz-Tajik border that could have destabilized the situation in the country. The Main Internal Affairs Department earlier stated that a forensic linguistic examination confirmed the presence of calls for violence, which served as grounds for opening a criminal case.

In July 2025, the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek sentenced her to six years in prison with a four-year probation supervision period. During this time, she is prohibited from leaving her home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and from publishing posts on social media. The prosecution had requested an eight-year prison sentence for the journalist.