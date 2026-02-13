Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU

The first meeting of the Kyrgyz—Tajik Intergovernmental Council was held in Bishkek today, February 13. The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda.

Border and political dialogue

The head of the Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan noted that 2025 marked a new qualitative stage in bilateral relations. A key factor of stability was the successful completion of the delimitation of the state border. The sides expressed confidence that demarcation of the remaining sections would be finalized in the near future.

Trade and economic initiatives

To boost trade turnover, the Kyrgyz side proposed a number of concrete measures:

drafting a «roadmap» with clear implementation stages;

opening trade houses in the capitals to support entrepreneurs;

increasing supplies of coal, sugar, textiles, meat and dairy products, and glass products.

Transport and logistics

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to serve as a «trade gateway» for Tajik goods to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union (through the GSP+ system).

Special attention was paid to China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway project, which is expected to open new transit opportunities for the entire region. The parties also plan large-scale modernization of border checkpoints and the introduction of digital solutions at the border.

Breakthrough in tourism

The tourism sector has shown unprecedented growth. In 2025, 86,000 tourists from Tajikistan visited Kyrgyzstan, twelve times more than in 2024.

Discussions are ongoing on the possible introduction of a unified visa for Central Asian countries to increase the number of foreign visitors.

Cultural exchange

In May 2026, Days of Culture of Tajikistan will be held in Kyrgyzstan. The Tajik delegation was also invited to attend the VI World Nomad Games.

At the end of the meeting, the sides signed a meeting protocol and a memorandum of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Export Center and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan.