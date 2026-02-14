Hepatitis B vaccination: Only 60 percent of patients completed full course

In Kyrgyzstan, over three years of the free hepatitis B vaccination program, approximately 192,000 adults completed the full course of three doses. Umutkan Chokmorova, Director of the Center for Control of Blood-borne Viral Hepatitis and HIV, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, more than 312,000 people received the first dose of the vaccine. Thus, only about 60 percent of those who started vaccination complete the course.

The WHO reminds that for effective protection against hepatitis B, vaccination must include at least three doses — only then can lasting immunity against the virus be formed. After the first dose, immune protection is not considered complete and requires subsequent doses to achieve a protective level of antibodies.

According to Umutkan Chokmorova, the plan is to vaccinate 150,000–200,000 people annually, with a gradual expansion of the program as funding increases.

Free hepatitis B vaccination is available to adults aged 24-65 and those who have not previously been vaccinated. The vaccine is administered in three stages and provides long-term protection against infection.