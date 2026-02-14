12:56
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Inclusive conditions improved at Bayalinov Library in Bishkek

The Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan places special emphasis on creating inclusive conditions in libraries and cultural institutions across the country. In this regard, the Kasymaly Bayalinov Youth and Children’s Library is gradually addressing the issue of accessibility for citizens with disabilities.

A ramp has been installed at the entrance to the building; it meets standards and provides a safe and comfortable environment for people in wheelchairs, parents with strollers, and senior citizens.

The library, as one of the largest scientific and information centers in the country, is committed to the principle of equal access to education and information for every citizen. The ministry will continue to systematically improve accessibility in educational and cultural institutions.
link: https://24.kg./english/362010/
views: 503
Print
Related
Eldar Attokurov appointed Director of National Library
Two libraries in Kyrgyzstan receive 600 books from House of Russia Abroad
Kyrgyzstan hands over books to Chingiz Aitmatov Library in Antalya
OTS summit: Sadyr Japarov proposes to create library of Turkic peoples
Elevator for people with disabilities installed in Bayalinov Library
Resident of Russian Korolev city collects books for Talas library
Youth Center to be opened at premises of Osh Regional Library
Prosecutor General's Office checks National Library
CEC hands over office equipment to libraries of Kyrgyzstan
Chingiz Aitmatov library opens in Bishkek after reconstruction
Popular
Edil Baisalov on causes of rift between Japarov and Tashiev Edil Baisalov on causes of rift between Japarov and Tashiev
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
President orders security for Kamchybek Tashiev President orders security for Kamchybek Tashiev
14 February, Saturday
19:08
Energy Ministers of four countries agree on network operating modes Energy Ministers of four countries agree on network ope...
18:57
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
17:37
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
17:30
Two withdraw from banned cell in Ton district, 33 punished
17:23
Bridge on Kalinin Street in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction