Indian tea traditions presented in Bishkek

The Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan hosted a cultural event «Indian Tea Culture — More Than Just Tea,» aimed at introducing Kyrgyzstanis to India’s tea traditions and the diversity of its tea varieties.

Chef Chinmay Badodekar said the organizers sought to demonstrate that in India tea is not merely a drink, but an essential part of culture and social connection.

«We want to introduce the people of Kyrgyzstan to the diversity of Indian teas and different brewing methods. Like you, we drink two main types — granulated and loose-leaf tea,» he noted.

In India, offering someone tea is regarded as a gesture of friendship.

Each Indian family has its own preparation traditions: some add milk, spices or other ingredients — everyone has a unique recipe.

The event began with the traditional lighting of a ceremonial lamp symbolizing the dispelling of darkness, harmony and peace. The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Kyrgyzstan Birender Singh Yadav, head of the Congress of Women of Kyrgyzstan Zamira Akbagysheva, and other invited guests.

The Ambassador emphasized that around the world tea is more than a drink — it is a symbol of community, culture and continuity between generations.

India is the world’s second-largest tea producer, and Indian tea is enjoyed by billions of people across cultures and continents. Birender Singh Yadav

Zamira Akbagysheva shared a personal memory connected with Indian tea.

«I was in the third grade and often saw tea with an elephant on the package in the store. I stood in long lines just to buy it for our family. Since then, I have had a special affection for Indian tea,» she said.

She also stressed the importance of valuing the labor behind tea production.

«Women harvest tea leaves under the scorching sun, so tea should be appreciated,» she added.

During the event, guests were introduced to four varieties of Indian tea: Assam, Darjeeling, Nilgiri and Masala. Each differs in type and brewing method. Masala tea, for example, is prepared with cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, pepper, anise and milk to taste — a distinctive blend cherished across India.

Organizers noted that such events help strengthen cultural ties between India and Kyrgyzstan and promote a better understanding of the traditions and values of both nations.