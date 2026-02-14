12:56
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports on melting glaciers

About 16 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s glaciers have melted over the past half-century, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Azamat Mambetov, announced at a briefing.

Earlier, the World Meteorological Organization reported that the Earth’s temperature had risen by 1.9 degrees Celsius, which in turn had caused intense glacier melting. As a result, high-altitude outburst lakes are forming en masse. Currently, there are approximately 2,000 of these lakes, 600 of which are classified as Category I.

According to Mambetov, Zapadny Zyndan Lake in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region burst in 2024. Last year, Takyr-Tor Lake burst twice, resulting in the evacuation of about 1,000 people.
link: https://24.kg./english/362020/
views: 478
