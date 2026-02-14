12:57
SCNS detains organizer of "black pawnshop": Documents, weapons seized

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic reported the suppression of operation of a so-called «black pawnshop» engaged in illegal loan sharking.

According to the SCNS, citizen of Kyrgyzstan A.A.T. was detained on February 12. He is suspected of providing loans at unreasonably high interest rates without the appropriate permits.

It was established that the man provided money to individuals in dire financial straits, making a significant profit. In some cases, the loans were secured by real estate, with the subsequent risk of loss to the borrowers.

During the searches, SCNS officers seized documents related to approximately ten properties. Additionally, a Baikal smoothbore weapon with ammunition was discovered and confiscated; according to the state committee, it was stored in violation of legal requirements. The detainee has been placed in the pretrial detention facility of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the case and identify any possible accomplices.
