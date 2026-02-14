12:57
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Russian Central Bank and National Bank discuss simplifying money transfers

The Central Bank of Russia and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan are working out issues of simplifying money transfers between the two countries. Sergei Vakunov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation in Bishkek, said.

«The formation of a reliable financial architecture that would serve as a solid foundation for the development of trade relations between our countries is an unconditional priority for the joint work of the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic. The illegitimate financial and trade restrictions imposed by the West on both Russian and Kyrgyz economic operators only confirm the correctness of our actions,» the diplomat said.

According to Sergei Vakunov, there is now a close dialogue between the financial regulators of the two countries, within which various options for cooperation are being studied and implemented.
link: https://24.kg./english/362025/
views: 489
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s State Secretary Arslan Koichiev meets with Vladimir Medinsky
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with his Russian counterpart
Around 700 Kyrgyz students study at Russian universities each year
Kyrgyzstan and Russia can increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Remittances from Russia to Kyrgyzstan reach record $2.99 billion
Russian companies interested in building hotels on Issyk-Kul Lake
Kyrgyzstan receives over 520,000 tons of gasoline from Russia in 2025
Russian court orders Ekaterina Bivol to serve 60 hours of community service
Number of migrants in Russia decreased by 10 percent – Interior Ministry
Popular
Edil Baisalov on causes of rift between Japarov and Tashiev Edil Baisalov on causes of rift between Japarov and Tashiev
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
President orders security for Kamchybek Tashiev President orders security for Kamchybek Tashiev
14 February, Saturday
19:08
Energy Ministers of four countries agree on network operating modes Energy Ministers of four countries agree on network ope...
18:57
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
17:37
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
17:30
Two withdraw from banned cell in Ton district, 33 punished
17:23
Bridge on Kalinin Street in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction