SCNS detains investigator for concealing gang rape in Kemin

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic reported the arrest of the head of the Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Kemin district in Chui region.

According to the SCNS, the operation was conducted jointly with the Internal Investigations Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as part of efforts to curb corruption in law enforcement agencies.

The detainee is B.M.B., 34. He was investigating a particularly serious crime against the sexual integrity of a minor committed by a group of individuals (N.E., S.B., and K.O.). Despite forensic examination results confirming the involvement of all defendants, the investigator dropped the criminal prosecution of two suspects—S.B. and K.O.

The SCNS stated that, to legitimize his decision, the official allegedly coerced the minor into knowingly giving false testimony in favor of the released individuals.

By order of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, B.M.B. was taken into custody and placed in the pretrial detention facility of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The state committee also stated that the criminal case materials regarding the rape of the minor will be further investigated, and all persons involved will be held accountable in accordance with the law.
