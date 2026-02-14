12:58
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media

Nurgazy Matisakov, head of the transport prosecutor’s office, has been relieved of his duties, sources told Kaktus.media.

According to the media outlet, Matisakov was dismissed as part of personnel changes within the prosecution system. He previously held several positions in the prosecution authorities, including serving as prosecutor of Uzgen, Zhaiyl, and Issyk-Ata districts of Chui region.

Internet
Photo Internet

Media reports note that Matisakov is a nephew of former head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev.

His brother, Baigazy Matisakov, is the General Director of Bai Company and Bai-Tash Company and has been heading the Jalal-Abad oil refinery since 2021, the source added.

No official announcement of a new appointment or comment from the Prosecutor General’s Office has yet been published.
link: https://24.kg./english/362036/
views: 498
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses all Deputy Heads of SCNS
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
Ulan Dzhusupov relieved of his duties as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UK
Two Deputy Science Ministers of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Deputy Head of National Investment Agency Damirbek Bikulov dismissed
Deputy Head of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Heads of two national cardiology institutions in Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Marat Nuraliev relieved of post as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Qatar
Parliament dismisses Badakhshan Ryskuliev from auditor post ahead of term
Baktyiar Orozov dismissed as Minister of Science over ethics violation
Popular
Edil Baisalov on causes of rift between Japarov and Tashiev Edil Baisalov on causes of rift between Japarov and Tashiev
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
President orders security for Kamchybek Tashiev President orders security for Kamchybek Tashiev
14 February, Saturday
19:08
Energy Ministers of four countries agree on network operating modes Energy Ministers of four countries agree on network ope...
18:57
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
17:37
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
17:30
Two withdraw from banned cell in Ton district, 33 punished
17:23
Bridge on Kalinin Street in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction