Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media

Nurgazy Matisakov, head of the transport prosecutor’s office, has been relieved of his duties, sources told Kaktus.media.

According to the media outlet, Matisakov was dismissed as part of personnel changes within the prosecution system. He previously held several positions in the prosecution authorities, including serving as prosecutor of Uzgen, Zhaiyl, and Issyk-Ata districts of Chui region.

Photo Internet

Media reports note that Matisakov is a nephew of former head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev.

His brother, Baigazy Matisakov, is the General Director of Bai Company and Bai-Tash Company and has been heading the Jalal-Abad oil refinery since 2021, the source added.

No official announcement of a new appointment or comment from the Prosecutor General’s Office has yet been published.