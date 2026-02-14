12:59
Energy Ministers of four countries agree on network operating modes

A working meeting of the Energy and Water Ministers of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan took place in Tashkent, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan reported.

The meeting was attended by Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbekistan’s Water Resources Minister Shavkat Khamraev, Kyrgyzstan’s Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov, and Tajikistan’s Energy and Water Resources Minister Daler Juma, alongside regional energy company leaders and specialists.

Participants emphasized that the multilateral cooperation initiated by the heads of state continues to develop steadily, particularly in the fuel and energy sector.

Special attention was paid to ensuring a safe passage of the current autumn-winter period, maintaining stable and uninterrupted operation of water and energy systems during the vegetation season, and deepening regional cooperation.

As a result of the talks, the parties agreed on operating schedules for energy networks and reaffirmed their intention to continue coordination within the framework of the regional water-energy balance.
