Kyrgyzstan to introduce one-year provisional licenses for new drivers

Graduates of driving schools in Kyrgyzstan will no longer be able to immediately obtain a permanent driver’s license. Instead, a «provisional national driver’s license» valid for one year is being introduced, a draft government resolution says.

Under the document, standard training lasts 10 months. However, if a student demonstrates strong academic performance, he or she may become eligible to take exams early after completing at least four months of study.

Regardless of the duration of training, graduates will not receive a permanent driver’s license right away. The newly introduced provisional license will be valid only within the country.

The key condition for obtaining a permanent license will be compliance with traffic regulations. If during the first year a driver commits three or more traffic violations or is found responsible for a road accident, the provisional license will be revoked. In such cases, the offender will be required to undergo an additional six months of mandatory training at a state driving school. Those who successfully complete the probationary period will receive the national driver’s license.

The authors of the reform say the measures are driven by a rise in road accidents involving inexperienced drivers. The new system introduces a «phased admission» to driving: the first year will serve as a real-world test of a novice driver’s competence and knowledge of traffic rules. The rules for those who already hold permanent licenses will remain unchanged.

The draft resolution is open for public discussion until February 27.

The reform of the driver training and licensing system began under the personal supervision of President Sadyr Japarov at the end of 2025.