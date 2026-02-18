12:45
USD 87.45
EUR 103.55
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan to introduce one-year provisional licenses for new drivers

Graduates of driving schools in Kyrgyzstan will no longer be able to immediately obtain a permanent driver’s license. Instead, a «provisional national driver’s license» valid for one year is being introduced, a draft government resolution says.

Under the document, standard training lasts 10 months. However, if a student demonstrates strong academic performance, he or she may become eligible to take exams early after completing at least four months of study.

Regardless of the duration of training, graduates will not receive a permanent driver’s license right away. The newly introduced provisional license will be valid only within the country.

The key condition for obtaining a permanent license will be compliance with traffic regulations. If during the first year a driver commits three or more traffic violations or is found responsible for a road accident, the provisional license will be revoked. In such cases, the offender will be required to undergo an additional six months of mandatory training at a state driving school. Those who successfully complete the probationary period will receive the national driver’s license.

The authors of the reform say the measures are driven by a rise in road accidents involving inexperienced drivers. The new system introduces a «phased admission» to driving: the first year will serve as a real-world test of a novice driver’s competence and knowledge of traffic rules. The rules for those who already hold permanent licenses will remain unchanged.

The draft resolution is open for public discussion until February 27.

The reform of the driver training and licensing system began under the personal supervision of President Sadyr Japarov at the end of 2025.
link: https://24.kg./english/362480/
views: 173
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis with foreign driver's licenses may be required to register
Sadyr Japarov: The era of purchased driver’s licenses is over
Free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses: President signs decree
Free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses extended for indefinite period
Sadyr Japarov explains why driver’s licenses need to be replaced
Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan
New driver training rules in Kyrgyzstan: Exams to be administered by AI
Medical certificate not be required when replacing permanent driver’s licenses
Paid replacement of permanent driver's license to cost Kyrgyzstanis 779 soms
Kyrgyzstanis can renew their permanent driver's licenses free of charge
Popular
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold
Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan
18 February, Wednesday
12:08
Over 3,000 new heritage sites identified in Manas district Over 3,000 new heritage sites identified in Manas distr...
12:03
Energy Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss Upper Naryn HHP Cascade
11:54
Kyrgyzstan prepares for potential import of dangerous infections
11:44
Russia remains Kyrgyzstan's main strategic partner — study
11:36
New Chairperson of Antimonopoly Regulation Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan