Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day of Ramadan

February 19 has been declared the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in most Muslim countries, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to moon sighting results and astronomical calculations for the year 1447 AH, February 18, 2026, is considered the thirtieth day of the month of Sha’ban, with Ramadan beginning on February 19.

The start of fasting on February 19 was officially announced by Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Brunei, Oman, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Pakistan, India, Malaysia, and South Korea.

In addition, the European Council for Fatwa and Research also declared February 19 as the first day of Ramadan.