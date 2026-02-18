12:45
Syphilis, intestinal infections, influenza cases increase in Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, the incidence of syphilis, brucellosis, and influenza increased in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor, Ryspek Sydygaliev, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, at year-end 2025, a total of 491,516 cases of infectious diseases were registered in the republic, compared to 360,536 cases in 2024, an increase of 36.3 percent.

Acute viral infectious diseases (ARVI) and influenza account for 81.9 percent of the overall infectious morbidity.

Ryspek Sydygaliev noted a decrease in the incidence of:

  • salmonellosis — 1.6 times,
  • acute enteric viral hepatitis — 2.5 times,
  • acute blood-borne viral hepatitis — by 29.6 percent,
  • tuberculosis — by 2.9 percent,
  • meningitis — by 18.2 percent,
  • measles −1.6 times,
  • mumps — by 33 percent.

At the same time, according to his data, there was an increase in the incidence of acute intestinal infections by 15.2 percent, brucellosis by 1.3 percent, and acute respiratory viral infections and influenza by 1.5 times.

The total number of HIV-infected people in 2025 increased by 8.2 percent, and syphilis by 2.1 percent.

«Last year, six cases of anthrax, five cases of imported malaria, three cases of hepatitis E, and one case of tetanus were registered,» Ryspek Sydygaliev added.
