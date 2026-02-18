12:45
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers three new MPs

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic (CEC) adopted a resolution at its meeting today, February 18, «On the registration of elected deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic in multi-mandate electoral district No. 13.»

This decision was made regarding Aibek Altynbekov, Talant Mamytov, and Aigul Karabekova.

The registered deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic of the 8th convocation will be presented with standard certificates and badges today.

As a reminder, the CEC previously decided to cancel repeat elections and recognize three candidates who participated in the November 30, 2025 elections as the winners in constituency No. 13.
