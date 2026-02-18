12:46
Russia remains Kyrgyzstan's main strategic partner — study

Kyrgyzstan views Russia as its main strategic partner, reflected both in official rhetoric and in practical coordination on international platforms. Russia’s National Research Institute for the Development of Communications says.

Researchers note that regular contacts at various levels, including the highest, confirm this status.

«Regular contacts at the highest level, interaction between foreign ministries, and personal communications between the presidents confirmed this status for Russia. Of particular importance were the EAEU, CSTO, CIS, and SCO formats, where Kyrgyzstan and Russia consolidated their positions on security, economic, and information security issues. The holding of the CSTO Rubezh-2025 exercises in Kyrgyzstan and the country’s active role in discussing cyber and information security mechanisms demonstrated a high degree of trust and political coordination,» the report states.

It also notes that Kyrgyzstan avoided steps that could be interpreted as a threat to Russia’s interests. In international organizations, the country took cautious positions on issues sensitive to Russia, abstaining or not participating in votes with an anti-Russian bias and refraining from joining sanctions regimes.

Furthermore, economic relations between the two countries were emphasized; in 2025, they developed under a relatively favorable regime. Kyrgyzstan’s membership in the EAEU provided a legal and economic basis for trade, and national reforms in customs administration, digitalization, and transit facilitated the simplification of procedures.

Russia maintained its status as Kyrgyzstan’s largest trading partner.
link: https://24.kg./english/362504/
