Kyrgyzstan prepares for potential import of dangerous infections

Kyrgyzstan is preparing for the possible importation of various infectious diseases into the country, Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor, Ryspek Sydygaliev, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to Sydygaliev, the Republican Center for the Prevention and Control of Especially Dangerous and Quarantine Infections operates under the Ministry of Health.

«It has its own sanitary-quarantine points at entry routes into Kyrgyzstan from third countries. In the event of outbreaks of quarantine infections along the border with Kazakhstan, temporary sanitary-quarantine points can be organized. In 2025, there were no outbreaks of infectious diseases such as plague, anthrax, or rabies. However, other infectious diseases were monitored and controlled by our sanitary-epidemiological service,» he said.

Sydygaliev also reminded that a draft government resolution on the «Approval of Rules for Sanitary Protection of the Territory of the Kyrgyz Republic and a Comprehensive Anti-Epidemic Plan for 2026–2030» was previously submitted for public discussion.

The document provides for strengthened sanitary-quarantine control for all types of international transport and border crossing points.

«During the coronavirus pandemic, quarantine points were repaired and equipped with the help of donors and the state budget. Training exercises with representatives of all ministries operating at entry points to the country are planned. New, previously unknown infections continue to appear worldwide and require special monitoring. Medicine advances every day, so our preparedness regulations must be updated accordingly,» the deputy minister added.

He emphasized that protocols exist for train conductors and aircraft commanders in case infectious patients are detected. For example, Manas Airport has two isolation units for passengers with high body temperatures, and the infectious disease hospital is equipped with isolation wards.

The head of the Epidemiology Department at the Republican Center for the Prevention and Control of Especially Dangerous and Quarantine Infections, Kubanychbek Bekturdiev, noted that infections could enter Kyrgyzstan via goods, animals, birds, people, and other routes.

«Globally, influenza and cholera pandemics are still ongoing, overlaid by coronavirus and the emergence of new infections. In Kyrgyzstan, for instance, Rocky Mountain fever has recently been detected. So the number of potential threats is significant,» Bekturdiev said.

The comprehensive action plan includes several sections, such as: