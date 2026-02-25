Police officer in Talas embezzles money of foreign investor

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported the arrest of a police officer who, according to the security agency, embezzled a large sum of money received from a Turkish citizen. According to the SCNS, E.M.A., an officer of the Internal Investigations Unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Talas region, gained the trust of a foreign investor and took possession of his money.

The investor approached him in 2025 following a proposal to launch a joint business cultivating high-value plants from the nightshade family. The price of one kilogram of seeds was estimated at $3,000, and the products were planned to be exported to Turkey. On this basis, the businessman handed the police officer $35,500, but the money was embezzled.

In October 2025, the investor filed a fraud report with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but no investigation was conducted with his participation. Investigative units issued a decision refusing to open a case, which, as the SCNS notes, was beneficial to the suspect.

On January 27, 2026, the citizen of Turkey filed a complaint with the SCNS. The prosecutor’s office seized the previous materials and handed them over to the investigative unit of the security service.

On February 24, E.M.A. was arrested and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas.

The SCNS of the Kyrgyz Republic emphasizes that it continues to work to prevent corruption among law enforcement officers and protect the rights of investors, as well as to create a safe and predictable investment climate in the country.