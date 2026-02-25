14:57
Student arrested in Bishkek for selling 11 bank cards via Telegram

Officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of Bishkek detained a 20-year-old resident of Osh region on suspicion of organizing the illegal sale of bank cards. The police reported that K.I., 21, was identified and brought to the investigative service following operational measures.

Investigators established that on November 24, 2025, K.I., citing the «blocking of his own card,» persuaded a student, T.A., to hand him over a bank card for temporary use. Together, they went to a bank branch in Osh region, where K.I. unblocked the card and subsequently sold it via Telegram to an unknown person for 5,000 soms.

Using the same method, the suspect obtained ten more bank cards from classmates at one of the educational institutions. Each card was sold for 5,000 soms and was later used in criminal activities.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect has been placed in the temporary detention facility for one month.

The investigators are also checking his possible involvement in other similar incidents.

  • Police remind that handing over bank cards, account details, or personal information to third parties is illegal and carries criminal liability. In such schemes, citizens who provide cards become accomplices, while organizers collecting the cards face stricter legal consequences.
