Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Kuban Adyl uulu sentenced to 12 years in prison

Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kuban Adyl uulu has been sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. He was found guilty of preparing mass riots with the aim of overthrowing the government. The verdict was handed down by the Alamedin District Court.

Eight other defendants were also found guilty and sentenced to various terms from 8 to 13 years in prison.

In 2024, a group of suspects was detained. According to investigators, they were planning to organize mass riots and overthrow the government on November 17—the day of local council elections. They allegedly planned sports games in a Bishkek suburb. Under this cover, they intended to call for acts of violence, make unconstitutional appeals, and destabilize the situation in order to seize power by force.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened a case under the article «Preparation to organize mass riots accompanied by violence, pogroms, arson, destruction of property, use of firearms, explosives, or explosive devices, or armed resistance to government officials» of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

Seven people have been detained, including former Deputy Prosecutor General Kuban Adyl uulu.