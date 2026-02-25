14:57
New Director of Department of Physical Culture and Sports of City Hall appointed

Kanatbek Mamatov has been appointed Director of the Bishkek City Hall’s Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs. The City Hall’s press service announced.

Previously, Mamatov served as head of the department’s division for educational, sports, and mass physical culture events.

Rustam Alisherov has been appointed Deputy Director. He previously worked as chief inspector in the department overseeing compliance with the decisions of the organizational and control unit of the City Hall’s central office.

The orders were signed by Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev.
