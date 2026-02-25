14:58
Sadyr Japarov meets with Special Representative of Russian President Shvydkoy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation. The two sides discussed prospects for developing Kyrgyzstan — Russia relations in the cultural and humanitarian spheres and upcoming joint initiatives.

Sadyr Japarov noted that cultural cooperation traditionally plays a key role in strengthening interstate dialogue.

He emphasized the successful holding of the Days of Russian Culture in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 and expressed confidence that the opening of the Kyrgyz House of Science and Culture in Moscow will mark a significant new stage in the development of humanitarian ties.

The head of state invited the Russian team to participate in the 6th World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2026.

He emphasized the importance of digitalizing the cultural space and recalled the significance of the legacy of writer and thinker Chingiz Aitmatov, who served as a spiritual bridge between the peoples of the two countries.

Mikhail Shvydkoy conveyed warm wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Sadyr Japarov. He emphasized that he considers Kyrgyzstan his homeland and is particularly excited to see how the republic is developing thanks to stability and long-term planning, demonstrating high rates of economic growth.

Particular attention was paid to preparations for 2028—the 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov’s birth and the 200th anniversary of Leo Tolstoy’s birth.

The Russian leader’s special representative proposed celebrating these dates jointly by creating an organizing committee at the level of deputy prime ministers of the two countries.

In conclusion, the parties confirmed their interest in further strengthening cultural cooperation, developing humanitarian dialogue, and expanding bilateral projects.
