01:02
USD 87.44
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.12
English

Illegal import of gold worth 1 million soms prevented at Osh airport

Officers from the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan have suppressed an attempt to illegally import gold jewelry from countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

According to the agency, the violation was discovered at the Osh International Airport.

The attempt was made to import gold items—a ring, earrings, and chains—worth over 1 million soms without accompanying documents.

Reports have been drawn up. The investigation materials have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for legal review.

The State Tax Service noted that monitoring of jewelry imports into Kyrgyzstan continues.
link: https://24.kg./english/364715/
views: 353
Print
Related
More than 4 million flowers imported into Kyrgyzstan ahead of March 8
Kyrgyzstan refutes reports of thousand-percent surge in imports from Europe
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary restriction on import of animals from India
Kyrgyz jewelers to be trained by Italian masters
Kyrgyzstan prevents illegal import of 15 tons of kumys from Russia
11 tons of sausage products from Russia denied entry into Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan among top 10 importers of chocolate from Russia
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 countries actively purchasing sparkling wine from Russia
Cabinet approves rules for assessing vehicles imported from third countries
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian cottage cheese and cheese
Popular
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually
Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations
5 March, Thursday
18:14
Fraudsters posing as security officers steal 11 million from Bishkek resident Fraudsters posing as security officers steal 11 million...
17:55
Svetoch school in Bishkek to be expanded: 450 new student places planned
17:49
Active social media user Azamat Maripov released on probation
17:40
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan inspects several medical facilities
17:19
International agricultural exhibition Agro Expo 2026 opened in Osh