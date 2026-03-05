Illegal import of gold worth 1 million soms prevented at Osh airport

Officers from the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan have suppressed an attempt to illegally import gold jewelry from countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

According to the agency, the violation was discovered at the Osh International Airport.

The attempt was made to import gold items—a ring, earrings, and chains—worth over 1 million soms without accompanying documents.

Reports have been drawn up. The investigation materials have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for legal review.

The State Tax Service noted that monitoring of jewelry imports into Kyrgyzstan continues.