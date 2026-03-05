01:02
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan inspects several medical facilities

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, made a working visit to several medical facilities in Bishkek and Chui region. The main goal of the visit was to inspect the progress of construction of new buildings and address issues of the logistical equipment of medical facilities.

The first stop of the inspection was the Kyrgyz Scientific Center for Human Reproduction. Adylbek Kasymaliev was presented with the construction project for the new, modern building of the center. The Cabinet Chairman emphasized that protecting the nation’s reproductive health is a strategic priority. The relevant ministries were instructed to quickly complete the design and estimate documentation and identify funding sources for the project’s implementation.

The Cabinet Chairman also visited the Chui Regional Combined Hospital named after E. Akramov. This facility is one of the busiest in the region: annually, it treats up to 18,000 patients, performs approximately 6,000 surgeries, and delivers up to 6,000 babies. Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies to consider constructing a new building on the main grounds of the hospital to consolidate all hospital services into a single, modern medical cluster.

Following the visit, relevant agencies and the Bishkek City Hall were given a number of instructions to promptly address identified issues and coordinate efforts to modernize the healthcare system.
