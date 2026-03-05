Fraudsters posing as security officers steal 11 million from Bishkek resident

Officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district in Bishkek detained suspects involved in a fraudulent scheme that resulted in the theft of more than 11 million soms from a Bishkek resident. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the district reported.

According to police, on February 20, citizen L.K. reported fraud to the department. He said that between February 16 and 19, unknown individuals contacted him via WhatsApp and, having gained his trust, introduced themselves as employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Bank.

Under the pretext of «verifying the origin of funds» and «ensuring their safety,» the scammers misled the victim and obtained 11,275 million soms from him.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During investigative operations, police identified and detained three individuals who allegedly acted as so-called «droppers» — people used to withdraw or transfer stolen funds.

The suspects are T.K. (19), A.M. (20), and A.K. (23).

They have been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative actions are currently underway to identify other possible participants in the criminal scheme. The investigation is ongoing.